It may come as no great surprise to telly addicts that ITV’s Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters has been axed after just one season.

The much-hyped show – which featured seven celebrities as they embarked on an adrenaline-fueled journey in the shark capital of the world to conquer their phobias of sharks and the ocean – has reportedly been cancelled after failing to connect with viewers.

A source told The Sun: “The show wasn’t cheap to make given the amount of celebrities involved and the fact that they were all flown out to the Caribbean. A second series might have been a possibility if the ratings made it worthwhile, but another outing couldn’t be justified on that basis.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “The intention with this series was always to make a splash, raise awareness of shark conservation and change people's perception of these majestic creatures and we're proud we achieved that.”

The show – which coincided with 50th anniversary of Jaws – featured Countdown’s Rachel Riley, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, actress Lucy Punch, McFly's Dougie Poynter, broadcaster Ade Adepitan, comedian Ross Noble and Call The Midwife's Helen George.

During the series, Rachel revealed she initially feared telling her children about the show in case they had "dreams" that she was "getting eaten by a shark". Speaking on chat show Lorraine, she said: "My kids, they were two and four when I was doing it, and I didn't know - I didn't want to scare them, I didn't want them to have dreams that Mummy was getting eaten by a shark.

"So I didn't tell them until I got there. And literally by the pool where we were doing our training, all around the docks, there were these bull sharks, which are these like scary, mean predators.

"And I said to [the kids] when I was there, 'Do you want to see some sharks?' They went, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah!' And I'm showing them these massive beasts that are eating a fish and are splashing around, and they go, 'Are you going to go swimming with them, Mummy?'

"So it just made me realise that we don't have this in-built fear of sharks, which is something that we learn, and they've been watching along, and have been sitting next to me going, 'Did you keep all your limbs, Mummy?'"