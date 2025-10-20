Tributes have been paid to bassist Anthony Jackson following his death at 73.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson, who worked with the likes of Madonna and Roberta Flack, has died at the age of 73. The news of his passing was shared by Fodera Guitars on their Instagram account.

The statement from Fodera Guitars read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Jackson — one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anthony’s impact extended far beyond the notes he played. He pioneered the concept of the six-string “contrabass guitar,” revolutionizing the role of the electric bass in art, jazz, funk, and beyond.

“For the team at Fodera, Anthony’s partnership from the earliest days touched us deeply. Back in 1984, we began our collaboration by building prototypes and signature models that embodied his vision — models like the “Presentation” and “Presentation II.”

“His legacy is woven into our DNA:

“ His ambition and creativity inspired bespoke innovations at Fodera.

“His musical voice lent purpose to the way we think about design, craftsmanship and tone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ His spirit of relentless exploration encouraged our team to never be satisfied with the status quo.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, to his admirers around the world, and to everyone whose life was touched by his music. We will honor him by continuing the pursuit of excellence in our craft — inspired by the example he set.

“Rest in power, Anthony. The bass world is forever richer for your contributions.

“— The Fodera Team.”

In response to the tribute, Nathan East wrote: “AJ… one of my earliest inspirations, and still to this day. It’s heartbreaking to hear of His passing, but I do find comfort knowing He’s at peace no longer suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many unbelievably beautiful notes came from this genius soul. I’ll honor Anthony always. Rest in Power Brother, Eternal Light shine on you and see you again on the other side. 🙏🏽”

Ira Schickman wrote: “What !!!!!!!!! That’s number three D’Angelo Ace Frehley Anthony Jackson unbelievable. He changed the Bass forever. now he’s up in the clouds 🤘💜🤘.”

Tony Grey said: “He was such an important voice for all us bass lovers and students. The most disciplined and musically masterful musician, not to mention a beautiful and thoughtful man!”

Al Di Meola paid tribute to Anthony Jackson on his Instagram and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary bassist Anthony Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anthony was one of the most extraordinary musicians I’ve ever had the honor to play with — a true innovator whose genius on the six-string contrabass reshaped modern music. His sound, precision, and soul were unmatched.

“From Land of the Midnight Sun, Elegant Gypsy to countless unforgettable moments on stage, he brought a power and sensitivity that could move anyone who listened.

“My heartfelt thanks to Danette Albetta for the love and care she gave Anthony through these last years. Your devotion made a difference.

“Rest in peace, my brother. Your music will resonate forever. 🎸🕊️”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music Radar reported that Anthony Jackson “forged a massively successful career as a sought-after collaborator and session player, appearing on albums across the jazz, fusion and pop spectrum, including for Flack, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Madonna, The Bee Gees, Simon and Garfunkel and many, many others.”