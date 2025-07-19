Actor and comedian Fish Venkat, whose real name is Venkat Raj, passed away on July 18, 2025.

Actor and comedian Fish Venkat, has died at the age of 53 after suffering from severe kidney and liver failure. Fish Venkat, whose real name is Venkat Raj, was reportedly on a ventilator as his health deteriorated.

According to the Times of India, “Venkat was nicknamed ‘Fish Venkat’ because of a comedic scene that referenced a fish market. This represented a moment in time that became almost iconic for Venkat’s name. He was loved for his humour in his acting, which brought a cultural authenticity in his roles.”

Fish Venkat passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad in India.

Director Sudheer Varma paid tribute to Fish Venkat on Facebook and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the loss of Fish Venkat garu. His presence on screen was always a delight. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.” The Facebook page for Alpha-The Poetry of Rebellion also paid tribute to Fish Venkat and wrote: “Saddened by the passing of Venkat garu. A truly kind soul and wonderful talent. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Mounika Reddy also took to Facebook to share her thoughts on Fish Venkat’s passing and wrote: “Telugu cinema has lost a familiar face and a unique performer. Fish Venkat, who began his journey in the 2000s with small yet powerful roles, made a mark that went far beyond screen time. His intense expressions.”

The Hindustan Times reported that “Fish Venkat is well-known for playing comedic and villainous roles. His strong Telangana dialect earned him the moniker ‘fish’ over the years. He has acted in numerous hit films like Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee, and Mirapakay.

“He was most recently seen in the Aha thriller film Coffee with a Killer. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he starred with Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and DJ Tillu, receiving praise for his performances.”