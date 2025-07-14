Controversial television presenter Thierry Ardisson has died at 76, why was he called the ‘man in black’?
Audrey Crespo-Mara, the wife of Thierry Ardisson, shared the news of his death with Agence France-Presse. The statement read: “Thierry left us as he lived. As a courageous and free man. With his children and mine, we were united around him. Until his last breath.”
Photographer Stéphane de Bourgies paid tribute to Thierry Ardisson on Instagram and wrote: “My dear Thierry, I learned this morning that you left 😔 I'm thinking back to the day you came to my studio to make this picture. We didn't know each other before and I discovered a quite different man, I must say, than the one I used to watch on TV.
“I remember a simple, direct, endearing and sincere Thierry Ardisson 🙏 I remember our laughs too 😊 And I remember that you especially liked this photo ♥️ Many people are thinking of you today Thierry, we will miss you... Have a safe trip 🙏😘. #thierryardisson @thierry_ardisson.”
In response to Stéphane de Bourgies’s tribute to Thierry Ardisson, one person said: “A true photo of what it really was. 🙏🏽.” while actor Paul Belmondo said: “❤️🙏.”
Actor Didier Gustin also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Thierry Ardisson and said: “Thierry helped me a lot. He always believed in me, reached out to me, and invited me onto his shows many times.
“For me, he was much more than a host: an artist, a creator, a true one.
“We recently met on his show Hôtel du Temps, where I had the honor of lending my voice to Coluche. A powerful moment, a brilliant idea, as always with him.
“Thank you, Thierry, for your trust, your elegance, and your unique perspective on this profession.
You leave an indelible mark.
“Thoughts for his family and my friend @laurentbaffie
“#ThierryArdisson #Tribute #Respect #Television #Creator #Voice #DidierGustin #Coluche #HotelDuTemps.”
What was Thierry Ardisson’s cause of death?
Thierry Ardisson reportedly died of liver cancer.
Why was Thierry Ardisson called the ‘man in black’?
Thierry Ardisson was called the ‘man in black’ as he always wore all-black outfits. According to Euro News, “His celebrity interviews quickly became the talk of the town, with one of his most infamous moments being with Michel Rocard, former Prime Minister of François Mitterrand, when he asked him if sucking was cheating.”
As well as creating shows like Descente de police, Lunettes noires pour nuits blanches, Rive Droite / Rive Gauche and Paris Dernière, he became best known for the cult show ‘Tout le monde en parle, which aired on Saturday nights on France 2.
