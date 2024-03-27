Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Krystal Anderson, a former cheerleader for Kansas Chiefs died 'unexpectedly' shortly after she delivered her stillborn daughter. The 40-year-old is believed to have suffered from sepsis during her childbirth, which led to organ failure and was eventually placed on life support.

According to a fundraising appeal set up in her memory, Krystal, or also known as 'Krissy' and 'Kiki' by many, died on March 20, after being admitted to hospital during her 21st week of pregnancy. The page read: "And despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on."

The statement added: "Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive. In the early hours of March 20, surrounded by her devoted family, sweet Krissy passed away."

Following her death, her husband Clayton Anderson spoke about his heartbreak. Speaking to local outlet Fox4, he said: "I feel lost. There's a lot of people in this house and it feels empty."

Krystal cheered for the team in over 100 games from 2006 to 2011 and 2013 to 2016, and she represented the Chiefs at the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a captain of her team. She also cheered at the London game and visited US troops all over the world, including Iraq and Kuwait.

Former NFL cheerleader Krystal Anderson and her husband Clayton Anderson.

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders also said in a moving tribute that they are "deeply saddened" by Krystal's passing. In a post to Instagram, they said: "She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long. After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events.

"We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her. At a later date, we will share how we will continue to honor her legacy."

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, also paid a tribute to the former cheerleader. She said: "A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path," Tavia commented. "We love & miss you Krissy."

Krystal is survived by Clayton, parents Bertha and Burnette (BJ) Johnson, brother Corey Johnson, grandmother Carrie Banks, cousin Kytah Banks, cousin Jennifer Banks, and several other extended relatives and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles, and infant daughter, Charlotte Willow.