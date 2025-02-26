TV host and comedian Iain Lee has spoken out about being sexually abused when he was a child by his scout group leaders.

The 51-year-old former TALKradio host and I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! contestant, spoke of his ordeal in a 10 minute video he uploaded to his Youtube channel, where he also encouraged other victims to get in touch with him.

He said the abuse happened when he was a nine-year-old boy during an annual camping trip to the New Forest, Hampshire, with his scout group. He claims he was ordered to strip naked and “jump up and down” while having tennis balls thrown at him, as well as being asked to “roll around in mud” naked with other young camp members who were also nude.

He allegeds that scoutmasters told the youngsters that they “would spend part of [their] time naked inside and outside the hut”. They also lied and told them and their parents 'agreed to it”, adding that “there was no point in telling them because they [know]”.

Lee has previously mentioned he was sexually abused by a scoutmaster during his 2018 Channel 5's documentary called Me and My Mental Health. At the time, he did not go in to much detail about what happened, but he claimed the experience led to him taking anti-depressants and even considering suicide, and was the catalyst for a lengthy battle with depression.

Seven years later, he has decided to give more information about the abuse he suffered, saying that he hopes the story will encourage other victims who were at the same scout group in Slough, Berkshire, “in the late seventies and early eighties” to come forward. He hopes that if others do some forward this will potentially expose those responsible.

Iain Lee, former TALKradio host and I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! contestant, has spoken out about being sexually abused by scout leaders when he was a child. Photo by Yotube/@iainlee. | Yotube/@iainlee

Lee, who now works as a counsellor in mental health, was a member of a cub group on the Britwell estate in Slough. He said that when he joined he was younger than the other members of the group, but he was told they would “make a special exception” for him.

On the camping trip to the New Forest where their were 40 to 50 cubs and scouts, which was boys aged from nine to 13, they slept on the floor of a village hall in sleeping bags, Lee said in his Youtube video.

“At the end of every night all the boys were ordered to strip naked while tennis balls were thrown by the organisers and we had to jump up as high as we could, as fast as we could, to grab these balls. Naked. We were ordered to turn around and pick up these balls, bend over and pick up the balls when they fell on the floor.”

He continued: “Sometimes these balls were thrown quite hard so they hurt but more often than not they were bounced on the floor and they went up and we were told to jump up and get as many as we could. We were young children naked, not in our underpants.

The abuse did not end there. “Once you caught the ball enough times in groups of four or five you would then go off and have a shower where you were watched by at least one or possibly two members of the organising crew. You were ordered to lather up and if you didn't do it well enough, they would do it for you,” he added. “You were then told to put your pyjamas on which felt like a blessed relief.”

The abuse was also physical as well as sexual. Lee said that two scoutmasters would patrol the group while they were sleeping and claimed if any of the cubs were awake “they would be hit”. He also said that “some boys would be taken into a different room”.

The former TV and radio star also told how the group were “encouraged” to take their clothes off when they were outside, recalling how he and fellow cubs were told to get naked before getting into a stream, as well as a boggy field where they were made to “jump up and down and roll in the mud”.

Lee said there was one occasion when he refused: “This was the one time I stood up to them and I can remember as a nine-year-old boy I was absolutely terrified. I had my coat on, my hands shoved in my pockets and I remember looking at the floor, not saying anything, while at first they encouraged me to strip off, then they ordered me to strip off and when they saw it wasn't going to happen they bullied, teased and belittled me. I felt nothing but shame and fear. I was nine.”

Lee claims he's since spoken to several other boys in the group who can recount “much worse experiences” than his and so he feels he “got off lightly” and was “one of the lucky ones”.

At the end of the video, he urged other members of the group to contact him. He threatened to name and shame the leaders, adding: “I'm coming for you”. He also asked if any lawyers watching would be interested in helping those affected seek compensation.

Lee quit his job as a radio DJ in 2023 to concentrate on becoming a counsellor. He has previously praised charity The Samaritans for helping him, revealing they had saved his life on a number of occasions.