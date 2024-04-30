Francis Ngannou: ex-UFC champion and heavyweight boxer announces death of 15-month-old son Kobe
Heavyweight boxer and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has announced that his 15-month-old son Kobe has passed away.
In a heartbreaking post to his followers on X (formerly Twitter), Ngannou said: "Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."
Ngannou, whose last fight against Anthony Joshua in South Africa, also asked followers for support during this difficult time, adding: “How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know that to do and how to deal with this.”
He was flooded with messages of support in the comments, with one fan saying: “I will be praying tonight for your beloved son. As a father myself, I cannot imagine anything worse happening to a parent than losing their child.
“Stay strong, champ. You have to live as good life as you can. Do it for him. He’ll be watching over you until you meet once again.” Another added: “You are a legend man, keep your head up. Time will heal things, you have inspired so many people and it sucks to hear this happen to you.” His manager Marquel Martin said that he along with “millions of others” will be praying for him. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor also sent him a message of condolence saying: "I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time."
