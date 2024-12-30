Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WARNING: Spoilers for the Gavin and Stacey finale ahead.

One of the stars of the Gavin and Stacey finale gave away a major spoiler for the last episode - but nobody seemed to catch on.

Laura Aikman, who plays one of the side characters in the Barry Island-based sitcom, unintentionally hinted at her return as Sonia in the beloved BBC series months before the Christmas special aired.

Fans were stunned to learn that Smithy, portrayed by James Corden, had wound up engaged to Sonia rather than Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, after a five-year cliffhanger. The secrecy surrounding Sonia’s return was so tight that even Aikman’s parents were unaware of her involvement until they saw her on screen alongside 12.5m viewers on Christmas Day.

The cast of Gavin and Stacey - including Lauren Aikman, who let slip a huge spoiler months before the finale aired. | Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Aikman later revealed she was “hidden away” during production and even excluded from the cast party to keep her role under wraps.

However, it appears Aikman subtly hinted at her return three months earlier during an interview with Country and Townhouse. While promoting her work on the ITV series Joan, she couldn’t directly mention her role in Gavin and Stacey due to a non-disclosure agreement, but she did express her excitement about completing a project she had “absolutely loved.”

When asked about her life at the time, Aikman said: “Life is pretty wonderful right now. I’m coming to the end of a job I have absolutely loved with a dream cast and crew, and I’m really trying to take it all in and appreciate every minute.”

After the big reveal, Aikmanshared a Boxing Day video capturing her parents’ reaction to seeing her on screen. She said: “The moment my family realise Sonia is ruining Christmas again.”

In the video, her mother is seen pointing at the screen in shock, shouting: “Oh my God! What? You never told us!”