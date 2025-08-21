Students expecting their GCSE results today will be receiving them from 8am and many will be logging onto their emails to find out what they have got or going into their schools. In a pilot scheme, there will also be students in Manchester and the West Midlands receiving their results via the Education Record app.

Many students will be delighted with their GCSE results whilst others may be feeling disappointed. However, there are plenty of celebrities who didn’t excel when it came to their GCSEs but still managed to achieve plenty in their lives.

In an interview ith BBC Radio 2 back in 2016, Simon Cowell spoke about encouraging his son Eric to leave school at 16 if he wanted to. He said: “I don’t understand why you would want to torture someone to be somewhere they don’t want to be but actually want to go out into the real world and make a living.

“Everyone has different views on this and I have been criticised for saying this in the past but I feel really bad for people who are like myself who were told if you don’t achieve this by the age of 16, 18, 21, your life is going to be a failure. I just don’t agree with this and I would just say to Eric: "This is what it is, you’ve got to do it, learn whatever you possibly can, do as you’re told and then if you want to leave at 16 you can come and work for me.”

Richard Branson openly has spoken about his struggles with dyslexia at school and in 2019, he said: “On GCSE results day today, remember that many of the world’s entrepreneurs and business leaders (like me) had difficulties with school.”

NationalWorld takes a look at the GCSE results of the likes of Richard Branson, Simon Cowell, Molly–Mae Hague and more. Some of them may surprise you!

Simon Cowell left school with just two O-Levels, the equivalent of two GCSEs

Molly-Mae Hague studied English Language, English Literature, Maths, Science, Double Science, Sociology, Art, Drama and, Music3. She achieved three As (grade 7/8), three Bs (grade 5/6) and three Cs (grade 4/5)