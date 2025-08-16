Soap star Tristan Rogers’s longtime manager, Meryl Soodak confirmed his death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to soap star Tristan Rogers following his death from lung cancer at 79, he was best known for his role on the soap General Hospital. Despite dying from lung cancer, his manager Meryl Soodak told ABC7 Eyewitness News that he had never smoked.

Meryl Soodak also spoke about how much his role as Robert Scorpio on the soap General Hospital meant to the actor and said: “He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Valentini, the General Hospital showrunner, shared a statement with Variety, which read: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Tributes paid to General Hospital star Tristan Rogers after his death from lung cancer at 79. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Actress Emma Samms, who played Tristan’s on-screen love interest Holly and briefly dated him in real life, paid tribute to him on social media and said: "I am incredibly sad to hear the news about Tristan. I loved working with him and we were both so grateful that we got the chance to do that for more than 40 years.

"He taught me how to be comfortable in front of the cameras and he introduced me to spontaneity and fun even within all the trials and tribulations that Robert and Holly endured.”

Genie Francis took to X to share her thoughts on the passing of Tristan Rogers, she shared a photo of them together and wrote: “My heart is heavy. Goodbye my spectacular friend. My deepest condolences to his wife Teresa and their children. Tristan Rogers was a very bright light, as an actor and a person. I was so lucky to have known him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick Springfield said: "Aussies are made of tough stuff but even tough stuff has its expiration date. Our friend Tristan Rogers, a charming, self-deprecating, handsome and witty bloke from the Great Southern Land went home today. Bless and keep your spirit Tristan. Cancer sucks."

When it came to Tristan Rogers' role as Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, he joined the soap in 1980 but left in 1992 when his alter ego was apparently killed. In 1995, he rejoined the soap briefly when he played the role of Robert Scorpio in ghost form.

In 2008, Tristan joined General Hospital: Night Shift and also appeared in four episodes of the main show in the same year. In 2019, he rejoined the cast on a more permanent basis after making appearances between 2012 and 2018.

Tristan Rogers also starred as Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless and received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his work. He is survived by wife Teresa Parkerson, and children, Sara and Cale.