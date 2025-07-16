A dad has lost six stone in 11 months by taking Mounjaro - and faced accusations he's "lazy" for "taking the easy way out" and "cheating".

George Keywood, 31, became pre-diabetic and was struggling to walk upstairs when he began taking the medication last year.

He was drinking up to five cans of Coca Cola a day and eating a full pizza and garlic bread in the evenings.

But in August 2024 he started taking Mounjaro from a private online pharmacy who offered him the medication for free, after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic made him want to change. Losing up to two pounds a week, he’s now lost six stone in total.

His sugar cravings have gone and he now only eats one main meal a day, often skipping breakfast.

He said his food shop has seen “less overspending on junk food” thanks to his lack of appetite and he no longer spends as much on taxis since taking the jab after being able to walk longer distances again.

George Keywood and wife Sienna have responded to critics of his Mounjaro assisted weight loss via TikTok. | Sienna / SWNS

But the actor and content creator, from London, has received negativity online from trolls who say he is “cheating” and “lazy” for taking the medication.

George says he "people love to judge" after also being slammed online when he was larger, for being 'mismatched' with his small wife Sienna, 30, a content creator.

The pair met after Sienna spotted George playing character Craig on TV show ‘People Just Do Nothing’, which ran on BBC Three from 2014 to 2018.

She fully support's George's weight loss and said before, she “had to do everything” with son Oliver, five, and now her husband is able to be more active and take their tot on days out.

George said: “There’s still a lot of negativity [online] with people saying I’m taking the easy way out or cheating, or, ‘Oh just go to the gym and be a real man’. You can’t win. There’s always a reason for people to want to hate.

“I’m doing this for me, not them. There’s been a lot of support too. I did a post on Facebook recently and all the comments were positive. For me personally where I’m at, if I was to lose another 40kg I feel like we’d be at normal levels at that point.

George Keywood before he started taking Mounjaro | Sienna/SWNS

“I’ve been on it for nine months so if I can do another nine months and do the same again I’ll have overachieved. For me the maximum I want to be on it is two years. I think these changes can last longer than what people think they can. Ultimately you don’t see fat people in the care homes.

“For me personally I would love to make it to 70 or 80 years old, I’d love to see son grow up. I’ve been big my whole life, not that it’d ever set me back or caused me any significant issues. I guess I’m luckier in some respects that I never got bullied for being big”.

Prior to shedding the pounds George would start every morning with scrambled eggs on toast with cheese, drinking a litre of milk on the side.

After snacking on crisps and chocolate, he would eat a “massive” sandwich for lunch followed by more crisps and Coca Cola.

Dinner would consist of a whole pizza and garlic bread, with another Coca Cola to wash it all down.

George began taking a 2.5mg dose of Mounjaro in August 2024 and has worked his way up the 12.5mg dose he takes now.

“My feet used to be so swollen I couldn’t wear shoes, and now they’re completely uninflamed and completely fine now. I was feeling rough with my pre-diabetes and struggling to walk upstairs too far. I thought, ‘It’s probably too much at this point’.

“I’ve lost almost 40kg in total. What I kind of feel is for about five out of the seven days you don’t think about food.

“It doesn’t make you unable to stomach food but it turns off the desire to want to have meals or overindulge. Which is great because that’s what I used to do.

“I was drinking four to five cans of full fat Coca Cola a day and now I’m on one a week. The desire for sweets has completely gone. These days I can just about stomach one meal a day. For instance I used to have a thing for BBQ chicken pizzas. I’d have a large one and a tub of ice cream after. With Mounjaro, I tried to eat a pizza one day and threw up half an hour after.”

Wife Sienna has also seen a “huge difference” in George following his weight loss. “I barely ever see him eating to be honest,” she said. “On holidays the difference I noticed is he can walk all day. Before, we’d go on holidays and I’d be dreading it thinking we’d have to catch an Uber everywhere.

“Now it’s like it used to be when we first met, he can walk around all day. He’s just been happier. With our son too I felt like I had to do pretty much everything because we couldn’t do very many active things. We went to Peppa Pig world and I was carrying him the whole day and George was trapesing along behind us hating every minute.

“Now it feels a lot more like he does a lot more. He can take Oliver for days out. It’s like the tables have turned. He’s just really motivated and I’m really proud of him. He’s made the decision to do this for his health and it’s really benefitted me and my son”.

Typical meals before in a day:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs on toast with cheese, one litre of milk

Lunch: Sandwich with crisps and Coca Cola

Dinner: Whole pizza, garlic bread and Coca Cola

Snacks: Crisps and chocolate

Breakfast: Nothing, or the occasional slice of toast

Lunch: Sandwich and a packet of crisps

Dinner: Nothing

Snacks: Nothing