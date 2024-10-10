Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger has announced the birth of her son with skateboarder Cambryan Sedlick.

In a social media post, Georgia showed her baby wrapped in a white blanket, wearing heart-print socks as her partner Sedlick joined them in a family photo.

In her Instagram caption, Georgia wrote: "Our Son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick was born September 30th. We are so in Love and happy and can’t stop staring at him. Thanks @cambryans for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us."

Georgia's mother, Jerry Hall, 68, was also present in the photos, smiling over her daughter's shoulder.

Georgia announced her pregnancy in June with an Instagram post showing her baby bump, captioned: "Patiently waiting for our new best friend." She and Cambryan, a Texas-born skateboarder, have been together since summer 2021.

In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Georgia spoke about the changes in her life as she prepares for motherhood. "For me, this is really a new chapter of my life... I’m about to become a mum, so I’m sure that it will give me a whole new meaning to joy that I haven’t experienced before," she said.

Now 32, Georgia is Mick Jagger's youngest daughter. The legendary rock star has eight children with five different mothers and five grandchildren. His current girlfriend, 36-year-old Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to their son, Deveraux, in 2016.

Mick became a great-grandfather in 2014 when his granddaughter Assisi Jackson, daughter of his second oldest child, Jade Jagger, gave birth to a daughter, Ezra.

Interestingly, Ezra, born in 2014, is two years older than Mick's own youngest son, Deveraux, making him a great-uncle. Assisi later welcomed her second child, Romy, in 2019, making Mick a great-grandfather to both children​.