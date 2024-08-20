Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeff Beck, who died at the age of 78 last year after contracting bacterial meningitis, married his second wife in 2005.

The late Jeff Beck and his wife Sandra’s wedding was attended by the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and took place when Jeff was 61 years old. When he passed away, his funeral took place at St Mary’s Church in Beddington, Sutton and was attended by Sir Rod Stewart. Sir Tom Jones, Chrissie Hynde, Sir Bob Geldof, Eric Clapton and Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant.

When Jeff Beck died, his family released a statement which said: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

According to the Daily Mail, “A year and a half after his death, records have shown that his massive estate was valued at £27,604,802 - all of which he left to his second wife Sandra.”

Guitar legend Jeff Beck leaves entire £28 million fortune to second wife Sandra

Before his wedding to Sandra, Jeff Beck had been married for four years to Patricia Brown, their marriage lasted from 1963 to 1967. He is also reportedly have enjoyed romances with the likes of Wendy Moore, Heather Daltrey and Celia Hammond.

Jeff Beck did not have any children. He became part of the Yardbirds after replacing Eric Clapton and went on to form the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart. When he passed away, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, who was Jeff’s Yardbirds bandmate who inducted the guitarist into the Rock Hall in 2009, said: “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

When Jeff Beck passed away, Sir Paul McCartney said on X that “I was so saddened to hear that Jeff Beck had died. Jeff Beck was a lovely man with a wicked sense of humour who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain,” whilst Sir Mick Jagger said: “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.”