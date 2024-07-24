Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Influential blues musician John Mayall, who was known in the industry as the “Father of British Blues”, has died at the age of 90.

Mayall’s passing was confirmed via a statement posted to his Instagram page, which read: “It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

“Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.”

Mayall is noted as having paved the way for legendary musicians such as Eric Clapton and Mick Fleetwood. He is credited with shaping British blues music, a genre which played on the urban, Chicago-based sound from the US and had impact on the industry during its revival in the late 1960s.

The musician played with his band Bluesbreakers, which at one point included Clapton in its line-up. Other notable acts to have performed with Mayall in the Bluesbreakers band include Rolling Stone’s Mick Taylor, and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Peter Green.

The two-time Grammy nominee continued to perform into his late 80s, thrilling blues fans across the world. In 2005, he was awarded an OBE for his services to music. Mayall was also selected for induction into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2024.

Tributes have poured in from fans, with one commented on Instagram: “Such sad news, a true legend of music..an innovator and ambassador and an icon of British blues/rock and roll. John will be sadly missed by all those that loved him. He has left a massive legacy to indulge in, thank you for your lifetime of inspiration and passion.”