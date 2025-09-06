Georgia Tennant is being targeted by a stalker.

The 40-year-old actress – who is married to actor David Tennant, 54 – revealed she has been the subject of Facebook death threats by a stalker who has offered a reward for her murder.

She shared an example of one of the threats on her Instagram page and tagged Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the post.

The threat read: “Whoever kills Georgia Tennant immediately will receive a reward from me.”

BAFTA: Who is David Tennant’s wife Georgia Tennant? (Getty) | Getty

And, Georgia wrote: “Just been sent this by a friend. Out of curiosity @facebook what would constitute a breach of community standards? @zuck.”

The Daily Mail also found many more threatening posts towards Georgia

One read: “I mean it seriously soon there will be an obituary to read of a certain person.”

And, another one said: “David Tennant and I are meant for each other we both belong together, and I will do everything to make David Tennant and I together. Georgia Tennant must be killed.”

A further post stated: “All those in favour of killing Georgia Tennant, say yes.”

Georgia’s famous friends commented on the post, with actress Alice Evans writing: “Georgia take it to the police. They can force Meta to subpoena the details and IP address. This is outrageous and I am so so sorry. I understand because I get similar. This person needs outing to the world.”

Comedian Deborah Frances-White commented: “Jesus Christ! Georgia. This requires a lawsuit,” and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor added: “Wow I’m so sorry that’s horrendous. Police matter I’d say? Xx sending love xx.”

Georgia married Dr Who star David in 2011 and the couple share son Ty, 23 – Georgia's son from a previous relationship, whom David adopted – along with Olive, 14, Wilfred, 12, Doris, 10, and Birdie, five.