New Dior video sees Geri Halliwell ditch married name Horner.

Pop star Geri Horner recently reverted back to her maiden name Halliwell in a video for luxury fashion house Dior.

In the Instagram video the Spice Girl, 51, is followed by cameras ahead of the Dior fashion runway show at Drummond Castle. The singer looks elegant in her favourite colour white as she looks at the camera and says: “Bonjour, c'est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell' which translates to 'It's me Geri, Geri Halliwell.”

Geri appeared to have ditched her married name Horner in the video but has kept the double barrel surnames on her social media for now. The clip sees the singer being shown fashion pieces from the Dior archives ahead of the runway show in Scotland where she was a guest on the front row last week.

Back in February. the Spice Girls marriage to Formula One boss Chris Horner was thrown into chaos. An investigation over Chris' inappropriate behaviour towards a female former employee who he sent text messages to was opened. A formal inquiry was held and the Formula 1 boss was cleared by the Red Bull team.

Geri Halliwell has stood by her husband whom she married in 2015 but it seems all may not be rosy in their idyllic marriage. The couple share a son Monty and Geri has a daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship.

Over the past few years the Spice Girl has portrayed the look of a stereotypical ‘Stepford wife’ and only wears white. According to experts this is a way to emulate the look of purity and innocence. Maybe it’s time the singer ditched the boring white aesthetic and went back to her ‘Look at Me’ post Spice Girl days?

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.