Night one of the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles overnight, bringing together some of US television’s biggest names - particularly in the field of soap operas and talk shows. But while Dick Van Dyke may have made history at the event, others were trying to make a little bit of their own with their red-carpet arrival outfits.

This is usually where someone like Natalie Dixon or Marina Licht would give you a blow-by-blow account of what was worn and if it was any good or not; me being the music journalist at NationalWorld though, my extent of high fashion is a Soundgarden T-Shirt and a pair of jeans that don’t have holes in the knees. So who am I to judge - so instead, I’ve asked my wife for her gut reaction looking at some of the outfits this year.

This is what I discovered when asking her whether the outfits at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards were the best, the worst or some of those that left the pair of us on the fence to decide it was just average.

1 . Best - Denny Directo "You know what - it's nice to see men wearing something other than a plain black tuxedo. However I think Directo has drawn some influence from Anderson Paark's blush punk Gucci outfit from 2021."

2 . Best - Sunny Hostin "There is a phrase in life; dress for the job that you want. In Sunny Hostin's case, she wants to be an Oscar statuette. It's nice though - not something I'd wear, but none of it is what I'd wear as I'm not being invited to these things."

3 . On The Fence - Brooke Kerr "Yeah... it's ok. It's not bad, but it's not exactly setting the red carpet on fire at the ceremony. I'm in the middle here because it's not quite offensive but again, not quite dazzling either."

4 . On The Fence - Rebeca Herbst "It's not the best but not the worst either; it's just a little black dress worn to an event. This comes from someone also who enjoys wearing the colour black but again, it's not a show-stopper."