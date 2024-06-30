Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is not only Shania Twain who is a fan of cow udder balm, TikTok‘skinfluencers’ have discovered the beauty hack that has been used by those in the know for years.

As Shania Twain is set to take to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, festival goers (if they are close enough) might wonder why 58 year old’s skin and hair look so fabulous. Well, it is apparently down to Bag Balm jelly which she uses as part of her beauty routine. Mmmm, you may be wondering what exactly is Bag Balm and where can you get it from?

Bag Balm is a moisturiser and is used for dry skin that can crack, split or chafe and was originally created for cow’s udders, yes you did read that correctly! If you think Bag Balm is a relatively new product, you can think again.

It was created back in 1899 on a dairy farm in Vermont. According to its website “In the fall of 1889, the Lyster brothers of Lyndonville Vermont formed the Dairy Association Co., to sell Kow Kute- a ‘tonic and conditioner’ for dairy cows.”

Shania Twain is a fan of cow udder balm | Getty Images

It goes on to say that “In 1899, a Wells River, Vermont pharmacist created a balm to soothe cracked dry cow udders. Word spread quickly about this wonder-working ‘Bag Balm’ and John Norris travelled to WElls River and bought the rights to market and sell the skin-saving salve.”