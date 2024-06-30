Glastonbury 2024: As Shania Twain is set to play there, why does she use cow udder balm and can you buy it?
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As Shania Twain is set to take to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, festival goers (if they are close enough) might wonder why 58 year old’s skin and hair look so fabulous. Well, it is apparently down to Bag Balm jelly which she uses as part of her beauty routine. Mmmm, you may be wondering what exactly is Bag Balm and where can you get it from?
Bag Balm is a moisturiser and is used for dry skin that can crack, split or chafe and was originally created for cow’s udders, yes you did read that correctly! If you think Bag Balm is a relatively new product, you can think again.
It was created back in 1899 on a dairy farm in Vermont. According to its website “In the fall of 1889, the Lyster brothers of Lyndonville Vermont formed the Dairy Association Co., to sell Kow Kute- a ‘tonic and conditioner’ for dairy cows.”
It goes on to say that “In 1899, a Wells River, Vermont pharmacist created a balm to soothe cracked dry cow udders. Word spread quickly about this wonder-working ‘Bag Balm’ and John Norris travelled to WElls River and bought the rights to market and sell the skin-saving salve.”
Beauty Influencer Alix Earle shared that she is a fan of Bag Balm on TikTok, and as you can imagine, her millions of followers quickly followed her lead. If you want to follow in the footsteps of both Shania Twain and Alix Earle, Bag Balm is available on iHerb for £11.46
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.