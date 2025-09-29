The news of Makena White’s death came before the Ryder Cup which golfer Jake Knapp was not participating in.

Makena White, the girlfriend of American PGA Tour pro Jake Knapp, has died suddenly at 28. The news of Makena White’s death was shared on her Instagram and the statement read: “Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot.

Tributes have been paid to golfer Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White after her sudden death. Photo: makenawhite91/Instagram | makenawhite91/Instagram

“We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset 💛.”

In response to the tribute, Amanda Balionis wrote: “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many💛💛.”

Erin Bonafiglia said: “I will never forget the day I met this gorgeous, vivacious girl. The day her and my daughter became roommates and started what Mak called their 8 month sleepover. I adored her from that first moment of meeting. We are blessed to have shared in your light and love. You will be missed beyond measure.”

In a statement to People magazine, Jake Knapp said: “Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate. We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.

“She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Jake Knapp and Makena White reportedly started dating in August 2023. On August 11, 2025, Makena shared a photograph of them together on Instagram and wrote: “Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼

Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛.”

In May, she shared a birthday tribute to Jake and wrote: “Happy birthday to my very best friend.

No matter where our crazy adventures take us, you make every place feel like home 💛

I love you sweet boy!”

It would appear that Makena White was experiencing heart issues prior to her death. She shared a post on X in June where she showed a photo on her Apple Watch of her heart rate and wrote: “(By dialled I mean tachycardic) #golfslongestday.” According to the NHS, “Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) is a condition where your heart suddenly beats much faster than normal. It's not usually serious, but some people may need treatment.”