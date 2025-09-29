Tyra Spaulding had documented her struggles with mental health on YouTube.

Tyra Spaulding, a former Miss Unvierse Jamiaca contestant, was found dead at her apartment on September 23, and reportedly died by suicide at 26. The Gleaner reported that “Spaulding was found at home by relatives on Tuesday evening. Police are investigating the case as a suspected suicide.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed on Wednesday that relatives discovered Spaulding reportedly hanging in her bedroom with a pink curtain tied around her neck.”

Tributes have been paid to Tyra Spaulding on Instagram. The Instagram account for Miss Universe Jamaica said: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. 🕊️💙She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being.

“Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered, leaving memories that will never fade.

“She had a smile that lit up every room, bringing warmth and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us.

Aubyn Henry said: “Tyra Spaulding courageously spoke out about mental health and suicide, shining a light on a topic many avoid.

“Her passing is a painful reminder that even those who raise their voices can be quietly struggling.”

Please check on the people around you, the strong, the outspoken, and the silent alike.

Rest in power, Tyra. Your voice mattered. 💔

The Pursued International Foundation (a foundation dedicated to awareness and support of sex trafficked and sexually exploited women), paid tribute to Tyra on Facebook and wrote: “The Pursued International Foundation family are mourning the loss of our dear friend and sister, Tyra Spaulding.

“She was a joyful, smart, dedicated woman who served our survivors with genuine care and advocated for their dignity with zeal. She was also a willing, giving, lovely soul that brought joy to our team and our beneficiaries.

“Many times it is those who know pain that are best able to give to others out of a true understanding. For that, we honour our sister and stand proud of her life and love.

“We will miss you, sweet Tyra. Our sincerest condolences go out to her friends and family.”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.