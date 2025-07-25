Celebrity chef and TV presenter Anne Burrell took her own life at home at the age of 55, according to reports.

The Food Network star was found unresponsive five weeks ago and died by suicide, according to an official autopsy from the New York City medical examiner’s office, which was cited by People yesterday.

She was best known for hosting Worst Cooks in America and had recently tried to revive her career in the entertainment industry via other paths.

People reported: “Burrell died by suicide,” adding her family had “declined” to comment on the finding. Emergency responders were called to the Manhattan apartment Anne shared with her husband, 63-year-old Stuart Claxton, in the early hours of Thursday morning. NYPD documents seen by The New York Times said she was found unconscious in the shower and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stuart told authorities he had last seen Anne alive around 1am. He discovered her body between six and seven hours later. Emergency medical personnel attempted CPR but were unable to revive her. The medical examiner completed an autopsy in June, but toxicology results delayed a formal cause of death until this week.

Anne had recently taken a break from television and was exploring new creative interests. Hours before her death, she had performed an improv comedy show at a club in Brooklyn. Earlier this year, she told 52-year-old actress Tori Spelling on a podcast she had enrolled in acting classes.“I just started taking acting classes. I started yesterday, actually… It’s like an improv for actors’ class,” Anne said.

She added: “I got there and it’s like eight people in the class. I’m the oldest one. Every other person has like, ‘Oh, I have a master’s in fine arts in theatre.’” Anne went on: “I wonder if these delightful and super talented kids look at me and they’re like, ‘What’s this old lady doing here?’”

In a statement following her death, Anne’s family said: “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

A Food Network spokesperson said about her passing: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Anne rose to national fame as a chef, cookbook author and television personality. In addition to Worst Cooks in America, she appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives, which premiered earlier this year. She published two cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower. As well as her husband Stuart, Anne is survived by her mother Marlene, sister Jane, brother Ben, and stepchildren Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.