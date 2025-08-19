Popular makeup artist and influencer Makeover Yash, who had more than 500K followers on Instagram, has reportedly passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to makeup artist and influencer Makeover Yash following his death by reported suicide, he had over 500K followers on Instagram. Makeover Yash’s fans have taken to his social media to pay tribute to the star.

One fan wrote: Once again those who spread hatred have won 💔 Why do people have so much hatred??

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fan went on to say that “Why do you call someone so wrong!! First hate criticism, body shaming, now those people write RIP!! Why are people filled with so much poison? What is lost in giving love, courage support?? People didn’t do right to this social media.”

Fans pay tribute to influencer Makeover Yash who has reportedly died by suicide after online trolling. Photo: Makeover_Yash/Instagram | Makeover_Yash/Instagram

Another fan commented that “Those who made wrong comment took the life of such an intelligent person… The comments of you people hurt someone’s heart… Took more of them.”

Makeover Yash’s sister Chirmiti Singh shared a photo of her brother Makeover Yash on her Instagram and wrote: “Look at our brother 🙏 💔 he is in front of you.” In response to Chirmiti Singh’s Instagram post, one Instagram user wrote: “Today I am realising what social media is. Today a mother’s red has left this world because of this social media.

“Please do not trouble anyone so much that humans give their life. Everyone is created in God and everyone has the right to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You people have no right to torture someone whose words made Yash hurt because of what Yash gave his life. May he have a child born like Yash in his house too 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

According to India Times, “His final video, posted shortly before the incident, has now gone viral, with many calling it deeply heartbreaking. The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and raised urgent discussion on the toll of cyberbullying, mental health challenges, and the immense pressure faced by content creators.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.