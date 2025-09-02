Paul Hollywood returns alongside Dame Prue Leith as The Great British Bake Off returns.

The hit Channel 4 competition show returns to screens tonight (September 2), with 12 more amateur bakers hoping to impress the judges with their spectactuar bakes.

Paul Hollywood has been a mainstay on the series since it launched 15 years ago. The Great British Bake Off launched the celebrity chef to super-stardom, with Paul becoming a household name across the globe with thanks to the popularity of the baking show.

Paul Hollywood has served as judge on The Great British Bake Off for 15 years. | Getty Images

How much is Paul Hollywood worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Paul Hollywood is worth an estimated $15 million (£11.2m). He amassed his fortune from his baking empire, which has included penning various cookbooks as well as his television appearances.

He released his first cookbook, 100 Great Breads, in 2005 and has since released 11 other books, including Paul Hollywood’s Bread and Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds.

In 2010, he became a resident judge on The Great British Bake Off, making him a household name. According to reports, he signed a new contract when the show moved from BBC to Channel 4, earning £400,000 per series from 2017 to 2020 - that’s £1.2m over a three-year period. There have been no official word on his newest contract, but is likely to have included a pay increase.

Paul also serves as judge on celebrity edition of the show, as well the American version of the competition show, The Great American Baking Show. He has also fronted series such as Paul Goes To Hollywood, which aired on the Food Network in 2019.

Speaking about the return of The Great British Bake Off, Paul told Channel 4: “The standard’s still the same, but the standard of baking overall since series one has got better and better. That’s not to take anything away from the bakers in series one, they were of their time, but the baking has improved.

“The challenges are a little more tricky. But they’ve all risen to the challenge and created things that have been really incredible.”

The Great British Bake Off. is back, with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions.

Who is Paul Hollywood married to?

Paul is married to Kent pub landlady Melissa Spalding, whom he tied the knot with in September 2023.

He was previously married to his first wife, Alexandra. They married in 1998 after meeting in Cyprus, where Paul had been working as a hea dbaker at a five-star hotel, and Alexandra worked as a scuba instructor.

Their relationship hit the rocks in 2013 after Paul admitted to having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-judge on The American Baking Competition. After seperating, the pair reconciled soon after but seperated again in 2017 and divorced in 2019. They have one son together.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

The 16th series of The Great British Bake Off will premiere at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 2. Episodes will air weekly in the same timeslot.

US viewers will be able to tune in as episode as added to Netflix weekly from Friday, September 5.