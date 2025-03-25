Hamdan Ballal, one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, has been freed.

Ballal was reportedly beaten by Israeli settlers and then detained by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to eyewitnesses and activists.

On Tuesday afternoon, his Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham confirmed that he has now been freed. In a post on X, Abraham wrote: “Hamdan Ballal is free and is about to go home to his family.”

According to reports, Ballal was assaulted by settlers who left him with a bleeding head injury. He was receiving treatment in an ambulance when Israeli soldiers arrived and detained both him and another Palestinian man.

Video footage released by the Centre for Jewish Nonviolence shows masked settlers chasing activists in a field at night, with one settler shoving and swinging his fists. As the activists retreat to a vehicle, shouts can be heard: “Get in, get in,” one yells, as rocks hit the vehicle. “Car window was broken,” the driver adds as they drive away.

Ballal is one of four co-directors of No Other Land, a Palestinian-Israeli documentary that won Best Documentary at the 2025 Academy Awards. The film documents the struggle of residents in Masafer Yatta against Israeli military efforts to demolish their villages.

The film is jointly directed by Ballal and fellow Palestinian Basel Adra, both from Masafer Yatta, alongside Israeli directors Abraham and Rachel Szor. Since premiering at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, it has received widespread acclaim and a number of international awards — but has also drawn criticism in Israel and abroad. In one instance, a Miami Beach cinema faced pressure over screening the film, with city officials briefly considering terminating its lease.