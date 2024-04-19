Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second wife of Hans Rausing, heir to the Tetra Pak fortune, has died at the age of 63 after battling cancer - over 10 years after the death of his first wife. Julia passed away peacefully on Thursday morning (April 18) surrounded by her loved ones. The couple is known for their philanthropic efforts that include grants to the National Gallery and other art organisations, as well as significant contributions to the fight against Covid-19.

In a heartfelt statement, Mr Rausing wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of my beloved wife Julia after an extended illness. Julia dedicated her life to her family and charitable causes, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy across many charities which we will continue in her name.”

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust, established by the couple, has donated over £330 million, supporting UK charities with £50 million annually and granting over 1,000 awards. A statement from the family, released by the trust, described Julia as a beloved wife, stepmother, sister, and daughter.

It read: "Julia Rausing was a much-loved wife, stepmother, sister and daughter. She passed away peacefully on the morning of 18 April 2024. She was 63 years old. Julia was widely known for her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and her impactful contributions to various charitable causes".

It continued: Julia was widely known for her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and her impactful contributions to various charitable causes. She co-founded The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust with her husband in 2014, a charitable fund supporting good causes in the UK and beyond. She was instrumental in building the Trust into one of the largest philanthropic funds in the country donating to causes across Health, Welfare, and the Arts.

“Notable amongst her many achievements was the speed with which she responded to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, masterminding an initiative to provide over £35 million funding to help charities survive this turbulent time. She took a keen interest in all the Trust’s giving, no matter how large or small the grant.”

Tragically, Mr Rausing's first wife, Eva, died of a drug overdose in 2012, a case that received widespread media coverage when it emerged that she had lain dead in the couple’s bedroom for months.

Julia, also known as Julia Delves Broughton, was an art expert at Christie's auction house prior to meeting Mr Rausing. She marked a new beginning for Hans after the loss of his first wife.

Julia's sister, the late Isabella Blow, was a well-known fashion editor who found Alexander McQueen and Sophie Dahl. Isabella committed suicide in 2007 after suffering from depression for many years.

The Delves Broughton family's roots go back to Doddington Hall, its sprawling 35,000-acre estate in Cheshire. Their grandfather, Sir Jock Delves Broughton, was involved in the notorious "White Mischief" case in 1940s Kenya, where he was cleared of Lord Erroll's murder but later committed suicide.

