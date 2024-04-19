Former England test cricketer dies aged 92

Raman Subba Row was England’s oldest living alumni cricketer

Former England test cricketer and administrator Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92 . He was England’s oldest living alumni cricketer. A left-handed batsman, he scored 984 test runs over the course of his illustrious career, registering an impressive test batting average of 46.85. A competent bowler; Subba Row also accumulated a bowling average of 38.65.

At domestic level, Subba Row spent two years playing for Cambridge University, before making the jump to Surrey in 1953. He would spend just under a year with the Brown Caps - Subba Row then joined Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, where he would remain until 1961. He then retired from cricket at the relatively early age of 29, opting to join the Public Relations business instead.

On Subba Row’s passing, ECB chair Richard Thompson said: "He was a great cricket man and his remarkable cricket career saw success both on and off the field - as a player, official, administrator and chair of both Surrey and the Test and County Cricket Board.

"Our sport owes him an enormous debt of gratitude, and on behalf of the ECB, we would like to send our sincere condolences to Raman's friends and family at this sad time."

The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former England Men's Test cricketer and renowned international referee Raman Subba Row at the age of 92.