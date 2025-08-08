Comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court charged with sex-related offences involving three women, with a trial date set for November.

The 56-year-old, who previously presented shows for the BBC and was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday where he denied all six charges alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2016 at various locations, including BBC studios.

Among the charges, Kohli is accused of indecently assaulting a woman at the BBC's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow between April 2007 and September 2008, by squeezing her bottom and trying to hug her. During the same period, he is also alleged to have committed a breach of the peace in an unknown Glasgow restaurant and bar in her presence.

He faces a further charge of indecent assault on the same woman at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow, where he allegedly stroked her back and touched her hair.

Kohli is also accused of indecently assaulting a second woman at the Cross Keys Hotel in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway, in June 2008. The prosecution claims he seized her by the arm, lunged at her, and attempted to kiss her. It is further alleged he carried out a sex act in her presence during the same incident, constituting a breach of the peace.

A third complainant alleges Kohli sexually assaulted her in December 2016 at the Yes Bar in Glasgow by seizing her by the body and attempting to insert his tongue in her mouth.

Defence lawyer Urfan Dar told the court that Kohli has lodged a special defence of consent in relation to the alleged assault at the Cross Keys Hotel. “There is a special defence of consent for charge four,” he said.

Prosecutor Sean Docherty confirmed seven civilian witnesses and one police officer will be called by the Crown. Vulnerable witness orders have been granted for all three women. Sheriff John McCormick set the trial date for November 24, with proceedings expected to last five days. Kohli was released on bail.

In 2020, he faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment from women in the comedy industry. Lulu Popplewell was among those who alleged Kohli offered to help her career and invited her to his bed, which she perceived as an abuse of power.

Kohli has denied all the charges.

Is Hardeep Singh Kohli married?

Born in the London Borough of Brent in 1969, Kohli began his career in media with the BBC and later presented shows such as Loose Ends and Question Time. He was also runner-up on the 2006 edition of Celebrity MasterChef and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

He was previously married to Shamila Singh and is a father of two. According to publicly available biographies, Kohli's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million.