Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of one charge in his sex crimes retrial in New York, acquitted of another, while jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a third.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mixed verdict on Wednesday brings partial closure to a retrial that followed the overturning of Weinstein’s 2020 conviction, which had been hailed as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement. That conviction was dismissed last year by an appeals court, prompting a new trial at the same Manhattan courthouse.

In this latest case, a mostly female jury found the former Hollywood film producer guilty of forcing a woman to engage in a criminal sex act in 2006. He was acquitted of a second criminal sex act charge from the same year. Jurors are still deliberating over a third charge, which accuses him of raping another woman, Jessica Mann, in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under New York law, the remaining charge of third-degree rape carries a lesser penalty than the first-degree criminal sex act offence. The proceedings took a dramatic turn earlier in the day when Weinstein, 73, made an unusual request to speak in court. “My life is on the line, and you know what? It’s not fair,” he told Judge Curtis Farber. “It’s time, it’s time, it’s time, it’s time to say this trial is over.”

His outburst came before he learned of the verdict.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The trial also saw rising tensions within the jury. The jury foreperson expressed serious concerns to the judge, stating he couldn’t return to deliberations and was uncomfortable due to pressure from other jurors. “He said words to the effect of, ‘I can’t go back in there with the other jurors,’” Judge Farber later said.

The foreperson wrote in a note: “I need to talk to you about a situation.” He later claimed other jurors had made intimidating remarks, including, “I’ll meet you outside one day.”

Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, argued the juror’s concerns were more severe and accused the court of failing to protect him. “I don’t think the court is protecting this juror. Period,” he said, again calling for a mistrial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo downplayed the juror’s concerns, stating, “He said he’d made up his mind, he didn’t want to change it, and people were pressuring him to change it. That’s what jury deliberations involve.”

This wasn’t the first sign of strain among the panel. Last Friday, a different juror asked to be excused, claiming unfair treatment of another member of the group. The judge denied multiple requests for a mistrial throughout the week.

The jury, made up of seven women and five men, began their fifth day of deliberations on Wednesday by re-listening to Jessica Mann’s testimony, in which she accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defence portrayed the accusers, including Mimi Haley and Kaja Sokola, as willing participants seeking career advancement. Weinstein maintains he never assaulted or raped anyone.