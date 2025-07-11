Jay-Z has faced an ongoing legal battle with a man who claims to be his son | Getty Images

Jay-Z has accused a man who claims to be his son of "harassment" after years of refusing to take a paternity test.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 55-year-old star, who is married to pop superstar Beyonce, has hit out at the "fabricated allegations" by Rymir Satterthwaite and asked a federal judge to intervene in the case.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly show that Jay-Z described the recent lawsuit filed by Satterthwaite as "just the latest" episode of "decades-long harassment" from the man and his godmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documents state: "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed - and rejected - in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

Satterthwaite, 32, filed a federal lawsuit against the rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - in May and accuses the star of trying to keep him quiet about his paternity. The man claims that his mother Wanda had relations with Jay-Z during the 1990s. After she passed away, Sattherthwaite was cared for by his godmother and says that the pair have faced "unrelenting efforts by (Jay-Z) and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it".

He accuses Jay-Z of refusing to take a paternity test or answer his claims directly. Sattherthwaite is insistent that he isn't pursuing fame and fortune with his legal case and just wants to discover the truth about his paternity.

He told the Daily Mail last year: "Why can't he prove me wrong? Go the courtroom and do what everyone else has to do. I can take a no. I can take being embarrassed. I just can't take him not saying anything. It is not fair."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, rapper Nicki Minaj claims that Jay-Z owes her between $100 to $200 million. The Anaconda rapper was one of the original artists that went into partnership with Jay-Z’s streaming platform TIDAL, launched in 2015. She was reportedly given three per cent equity in exchange for exclusive content and promotion.

In 2021, Jay-Z sold a majority stake in TIDAL to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million, and the fallout began when she was allegedly only offered $1 million from the sale. Minaj has hit out at the music mogul on social media and has pledged to use the money she is owed to pay for her fans' tuition fees and student loans.

She posted on X on Tuesday: "We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest."You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n****. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

Minaj later added: "I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees and student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."