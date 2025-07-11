Police have formally identified the body found in a wooded area near Banknock as 19-year-old Cole Cooper, who was reported missing in May.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on Friday, Police Scotland confirmed: “The body of a man found in a wooded area near Banknock has been formally identified as 19-year-old Cole Cooper, who was reported missing in the area. His family is aware and being supported by officers.”

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and police say extensive enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives continue to focus on piecing together Cole's final known movements. He was last seen on CCTV at around 6am on Sunday, May 4, on Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft. A witness later reported seeing him around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7, at the junction of Glasgow Road and Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “My thoughts are with Cole's family and friends at this time and officers will continue to offer them support. As our enquiries progress, we are ensuring the family is kept informed with all aspects of the investigation.

The body of a man has been discovered in the search for teenager Cole Cooper who vanished more than four weeks ago. | Police Scotland

“A dedicated team of detectives is working to piece together Cole's movements leading up to his death. Again, I would urge people to think back and please contact police with any information, no matter how small it might seem.”

Police are continuing to review CCTV footage and carry out house-to-house enquiries over the weekend. Officers are specifically appealing for any surveillance footage or information from the wider Banknock area, particularly near the A803 Kilsyth Road, between 4 and 7 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 828 of Friday, 9 May, 2025.

Cooper’s disappearance sparked a major investigation last month involving helicopters, divers, digital specialists and hundreds of officers. His family reported him missing on May 9 after he was last seen by relatives on either May 2 or 3.

More than 400 people were interviewed and over 2,000 hours of CCTV footage were reviewed as part of the search effort.