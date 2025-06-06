Cole Cooper: Body found in search for missing 19-year-old man last seen in May

The body of a man has been discovered in the search for teenager Cole Cooper who vanished more than four weeks ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the body was found in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock, Falkirk, at around 4.15pm on Friday. Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of Mr Cooper, 19, has been informed. Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances, Police Scotland said.

Cooper was last seen by family on either May 2 or 3 and he appeared on CCTV around 6am on May 4 in Longcroft, where he tried but failed to access his father’s home. He was last seen at about 8.45pm on May 7 on the A803 near Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft, when he asked a school friend for a lift, which he was not given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of a man has been discovered in the search for teenager Cole Cooper who vanished more than four weeks ago. | Police Scotland

His family reported him missing on May 9, sparking a major investigation involving helicopters, divers, digital specialists and hundreds of officers. More than 400 people were spoken to during door-to-door inquiries, while over 2,000 hours of CCTV were reviewed.

Police previously treated the case as a missing person investigation rather than a criminal inquiry. Earlier this week, officers said they would revisit the locations where Mr Cooper was last seen in a fresh attempt to trace potential witnesses.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, local area commander, had previously thanked the public for supporting the investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.