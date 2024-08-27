Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has revealed he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after suffering a severe manic episode that included a disturbing hallucination of a ‘gun on the table’, before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The renowned chef, best known for his innovative cooking techniques, was sectioned in the hospital in November last year for 20 days after experiencing a severe manic episode, which he later learned was linked to bipolar disorder.

In an interview with Financial Times, Blumenthal shared the disturbing details of his ordeal, which included extreme highs, hallucinations, and suicidal thoughts. His condition was exacerbated by severe insomnia, with the chef sleeping only an hour or two each night. These symptoms fuelled a powerful urge to "save the world" and to "love every single person," he revealed.

The 58-year-old father-of-three, was eventually diagnosed with bipolar one, a condition characterised by at least one manic episode. This type of bipolar disorder involves intense periods of high energy and mood, often followed by depressive episodes. In contrast, bipolar two is more often marked by regular episodes of depression with less severe manic phases.

Bipolar disorder affects approximately one in every 100 people at some point in their lives. Those living with the condition often experience extreme mood swings, ranging from deep depression, where they feel very low and lethargic, to periods of mania, where they feel 'high' and overactive. According to the NHS, unlike typical mood swings, these extremes can last for several weeks, significantly impacting daily life.

Blumenthal also reflected on the early warning signs of his condition, sharing that he believes he may have had bipolar disorder for a long time. He recalled how, early in his career, he would suffer from sleeplessness, often sending emails to colleagues before dawn. He now sees this as a possible early indicator of his condition.

As his mood swings intensified last year, he described how he would shift from wanting to 'love every single person' to becoming irrationally angry over small things, such as someone moving a Post-it note. "Then bang - I’d get really angry at the world, I wouldn’t mince my words," he said, comparing his emotional volatility to that of a child.

These intense feelings escalated to the point where Blumenthal became an 'emotional danger to himself,' plagued by suicidal thoughts. Doctors warned that his sleepless nights and heightened state of excitement were putting dangerous stress on his body, which could have been life-threatening.

Blumenthal's wife, entrepreneur Melanie Ceysson, who has been by his side throughout his struggle, described his moods as a 'tornado.' She recounted the decision to have him admitted to the hospital, describing it as the moment she "pushed the red button." Ceysson added that the aftermath was "the most horrible hours" of her life.

Now, with medication stabilising his mood, Blumenthal says he has gained a better understanding of himself and the role that bipolar disorder has played in his creativity. He said: “I was on a massive high and had been for several days. I was having hallucinations, feelings of paranoia, and even suicidal thoughts.”

He explained: “Melanie made the difficult decision to have me sectioned, which involved me being sedated. 'There was a knock on the door, there's a policeman, then five firemen and then a doctor with an assistant and I was like 'What the hell is going on here?' And then I saw the doctor pulling out this big syringe and then I woke up in hospital.” The TV chef added: “Since my diagnosis I've learned a lot more about myself, and I've realised that a lot of my creativity is thanks to bipolar. I'm hoping that talking about it can change the way we see the condition and put it in the spotlight for all the right reasons.”