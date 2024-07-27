The Chase presenter Andrew O'Keefe has been found guilty of 'kicking' woman and 'spitting' on her in a 'degrading' assault, but he's avoided a jail sentence. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for GQ Australia

A popular TV presenter has avoided jail despite being found guilty of “kicking and spitting” at a woman in an assault that was "frightening and degrading".

53-year-old Andrew O'Keefe, who is Australian, is the former host of many TV shows including the Aussie version of quiz show The Chase, on which he starred with British Chasers, ‘The Governess’ Anne Hegerty and ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett.

O’Keefe was found guilty of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident in which he forcefully pushed an unidentified woman against a doorway, causing injuries to her hand and wrist in September 2021.

He was also found guilty of drug possession and violating an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), a court order designed to protect someone from violence, harassment, intimidation or other forms of threatening behaviour The disgracted TV presenter, who also hosted the Australian versions of Dragons Den and Deal Or No Deal, was found guilty of assaulting the woman and spitting at her by a magistrate at Sydney Downing Centre Local Court back in January.

The court heard that he then attacked the woman, kicking her hard in the thigh which caused her to the ground. While the former TV host, who was defending himself, claimed that the injuries were self-inflicted, the magistrate condemned him for his actions, as reported by OK!.

The magistrate said: "You treated (the woman) . . . with disrespect. Your actions were violent and degrading. You placed her in a position of fear, not only for herself but for her children in their own home."

The embattled star had originally admitted to the AVO-related charge, but was in court over the others during a three-day trial in 2023. O'Keefe avoided a prison sentence but was ordered to serve 18 months on a community corrections order for his offences. The court was told he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar affective disorder, for which he requires daily medication.

The former TV star was also found guilty of being in possession of two illegal drugs, which were found in his apartment when he was arrested two days after the assault. He was fined $800 (around £622) after being convicted.