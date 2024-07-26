Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Spandau Ballet singer is facing jail time after being found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting other female victims while they slept.

Ross Davidson, 36, who performed under the stage name Ross William Wild, allegedly demanded intercourse up to six times a night and forced himself on women who refused him, a court heard. Davidson, originally from Scotland, gained fame as a "bit of a sex symbol" after starring in the West End musical "We Will Rock You" and believed this status entitled him to any woman he wanted, the court was told.

Davidson served as the lead singer for Spandau Ballet in 2018. Wood Green Crown Court heard that he had a secret desire to have sex with women while they slept and derived pleasure from filming the abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davidson denied numerous sex offences dating from 2013 to 2023 but showed no emotion as he was convicted of assaults against three women. The jury found him guilty of raping the first woman and sexually assaulting the second and third, while he was acquitted of one count of sexual assault against the first complainant.

Former Spandau Ballet singer, Ross Davidson or Ross William, is facing jail time after being found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting other female victims while they slept. | Getty Images

He was also convicted of voyeurism in relation to a fourth complainant but cleared of a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour. The guilty verdicts were reached with a majority of either 10-2 or 11-1 after nearly 12 hours of deliberation.

Davidson was arrested at his home on March 30, 2021. During police interviews, he claimed that all interactions were consensual and described his sexual interests as "unconventional." In court, he explained his interest in "dress up, sleep play," and other kinks, describing "sleep play" as a consensual game where one person pretends to be asleep while being stimulated sexually.

When asked by defence attorney Charlotte Newell, KC, if he accepted being characterised as sadistic, Davidson replied: "I would say that I’m the opposite. I’m more masochistic than sadistic, sexually."