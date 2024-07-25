Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir John Eliot Gardiner allegedly hit bass musician William Thomas after he went off stage the wrong way at La Cote-Saint-Andre in France last year.

He has now stepped down as leader and artistic director of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra which he founded in 1964. The board of the Choir and Orchestras (MCO) released a statement in which they said: “The Board of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestras (MCO) has made the decision that Sir John Eliot Gardiner, founder of the Monteverdi Choir, the English Baroque Soloists and the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, will not be returning to the organisation.

“Following a reported assault in August 2023, John Eliot Gardiner stepped back from public music-making. He accepted full responsibility for the incident, and he has not worked with the organisation for nearly a year. During this time, the MCO did consider the possibility of a rehabilitation process – operating within the MCO’s Respect & Dignity at Work policy – while its primary concern throughout has been to fully uphold values of inclusion, equality and respect for all its stakeholders. As a leading Arts organisation, the MCO takes seriously its obligations to protect victims of abuse and assault, and preventing any recurrence remains a priority for the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John Eliot Gardiner’s extraordinary musical influence over the past sixty years has made a lasting impact. The MCO acknowledges with gratitude his monumental contribution, and holds a deep-seated commitment to honour and preserve these phenomenal accomplishments. The organisation is proud to have enabled and promoted his long and illustrious career, alongside that of many other musicians. They will work passionately to build upon the remarkable foundations laid by the three ensembles he founded, taking forward their trailblazing work with new talent and new benchmark performances for years to come.”

BBC Proms conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner resigns after assault allegations and releases statement | Getty Images

In a statement released by his agency, Sir John Eliot Gardiner said that “After a long period of deep consideration and reflection, I have decided to step down as leader and Artistic Director of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestras (MCO) with immediate effect.”

“The Monteverdi Choir, which I founded in 1964, has been the proudest and most inspiring project of my life and I have arrived at this decision with a heavy heart after six decades of remarkable collaborative achievement.

“I have done a great deal of soul searching since the deeply regrettable incident at the Festival Berlioz at La Côte-Saint-André last August and have apologised repeatedly and unreservedly for losing control in such an inappropriate fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have undergone extensive therapy and other counselling over the past 11 months and have learned a great deal about myself and my past behaviour, but I have reached the conclusion that the best way forward for both myself and for the MCO is to accept that a clear change in our relationship is necessary now for the good of both parties.

“After extensive discussions with the MCO board I therefore feel that in the interests of the institution and its richly talented players – many of whom I value as close personal friends – the time has come for us to go our separate ways.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not in any sense ready to retire, I will be focussing on a rich variety of other activities including guest conducting, recording, writing, creative and education projects (to which I am deeply committed) as part of a lighter, lower pressure schedule. I truly feel energised and excited about the future and fully intend to commit wholeheartedly to carrying on the work that I remain passionate about and which is forever part of my DNA.

“My profound thanks to the musicians, singers, sponsors and patrons of the MCO for all of their dedication, creativity and generous support. It has been a magnificent journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad