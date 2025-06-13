Tributes have been paid to Loren Ruch following his death at the age of 55.

Loren Ruch, who was head of content for HGTV and also was the co-host of HGTV House Party, has died of leukaemia at the age of 55. According to Variety, in a memo sent to staff members, Channing Dungey, chair of Warner Bros. Television Group said: “Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape. His impact stretched far beyond the screen.

Channing Dungey went on to say that “Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered – the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.”

After working as Group Senior Vice President of Development at HGTV for four years, in January 2023, Loren Ruch was named head of content at the network. He was also known for hosting the Discovery+ series HGTV House Party.

Interior designer Kevin Grace took to Instagram to pay tribute to Loren Ruch and wrote: “I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the passing of my friend Loren Ruch. This man was not only amazingly talented but also warm hearted and kind. If you knew him, you know. He was one in a million. Thank you Loren for changing my life in 2010. I will always remember to give someone a chance, like you did for me. Sleep well my friend. XO.”

News personality Steve S Edwards also paid tribute to Loren on Instagram and wrote: “Sometimes the good do die young-In this case THE BEST died far too young. Loren Ruch was a success in his work: a senior veep at HGTV-with his fingerprints all over their shows; but that’s not the main point-loren was a success in LIFE.

Steve also wrote: “He was uniquely kind and loving. He would lift everyone around him. He had more friends than towns have people, and he cared for all of them. Loren was a gift to us. Back when he coming up the producer ranks at GoodDayLA he was pretty much adopted by all of us. Later, I think he adopted us. He will be so missed. Sending love to David and Dolly. And Loren-Don’t reference the hat!!!!”

Loren Ruch is survived by husband, David Salas; mother Dolly Norris; father Larry Ruch as well as his brother Geoffrey. On June 5, Loren Ruch took to Instagram to share his husband David’s Instagram post in honour of their wedding anniversary which read: “06, 05, 2004…3,2,1… was the one of the BEST days in my life it was our wedding day 21 years ago and together 27 year! It’s the day that I got to marry my best friend @lorenruch who is still my best friend to this day! Here are some OG photos that were taken on @kodak film! Here’s to many more amazing years ahead! I Love You! ❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈#loveislove #gaypride #husbandandhusband #lovewins”

Sixteen weeks earlier, Loren shared details of his leukaemia treatment and shared a photograph of himself in hospital. He took to Instagram and wrote: “What a year it has been! This is last year today...I was confused by my Leukemia diagnosis, in shock about the treatment plan, and desperately trying to stay strong and positive through it all. It was 365 days ago I realized the true meaning of Valentine's Day. It's not about the candy or over-crowded restaurants.

Loren also wrote: “It's about the undying love between a partner who makes the total commitment to practice the "in sickness and in health" vows that often feel more like words than actions. I'm still alive and I am so grateful today for @davidsalasnyc 💝 Happy Valentine's Day to all -- may you feel love for yourself and your friends, family and special person today and always! ❤️🥰.”