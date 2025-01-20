Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TikTok influencer has been sentenced to four years in prison for abusing her former girlfriend.

Hollie Hanson, 26, who has over 25,000 followers on the video sharing platform, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of intentional strangulation, threats to kill, wounding with intent, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Despite her seemingly carefree and confident presence on TikTok, Hanson subjected her partner to severe abuse, including cutting her off from family, forbidding her from having a phone, and controlling her every move. Videos on Hanson’s TikTok show her admitting, “I need to learn how to stay quiet sometimes,” and acknowledging how “disrespectful” she can get when “angry and hurt.” The last video she posted on TikTok had a caption: “Wish i could show this girl off but i cant coz yall be 999 fingers 👀”

West Yorkshire Police detailed one particularly harrowing incident on September 2, 2024. Hanson, driven by jealousy over her partner’s friendship with another person, became abusive after a social gathering. When the victim returned to Hanson’s home to collect her belongings, Hanson followed, pinned her to the bed, and strangled her while repeatedly threatening to kill her.

Friends of the victim, concerned for her safety, checked on the situation, but Hanson turned violent toward them as well, grabbing a male friend by the neck with his chain.

Custody image of Hollie Hanson. | West Yorkshire Police / SWNS

The victim later revealed that Hanson’s abusive behaviour had been ongoing. Hanson had isolated her from loved ones, monitored her location, and even struck her with a vodka bottle in a previous incident. Hanson was arrested on September 18, 2024, at her home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and charged the next day.

Detective Constable Demi Stubbs, speaking after the sentencing, said: “This has been a sustained attack lasting several minutes, with Hanson repeatedly making threats about killing the female victim. Hanson then became violent toward one of their friends. Hanson has shown they are a dangerous individual who is prepared to use extreme levels of violence in a domestic relationship.

“Hanson was remanded in custody throughout this court process and has now been jailed. This case highlights that domestic abuse does not only occur in heterosexual intimate relationships. I would urge anyone who is in the LGBTQ+ community who is the victim of domestic abuse, whether physical or emotional, or who has concerns for a friend or family member, to please have the confidence to come forward.”

The court also issued Hanson a restraining order to protect the victim.