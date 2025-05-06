Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis reveals every mum's worst nightmare as baby stops breathing
The soap actress was “terrified” when her baby son stopped breathing for the second time and admits it made her panic and cry.
The 32-year-old ‘Hollyoaks’ star welcomed son Samuel in January with partner Joe McKalroy, and suffered the terrifying ordeal recently when she noticed he had stopped breathing after a baby sensory class.
She shared on Instagram: “We were just having a nice day and then all of a sudden he’s foaming from the mouth with loads of saliva. You lose your head as a mum, it’s honestly torture.
"Poor baby has had two lumber punctures and all sorts done to him to get to the bottom of it all. It’s been a dead upsetting time. I’m trying not to cry again because I’ve just been crying.
“On top of that, when he’s in his pram, he doesn’t like the wind in his face. When the wind is in his face, he starts to blow bubbles and hold his breath. It makes me panic.
“I’m anxious because of what happened yesterday and recently with him with his reflux and I’m hoping it doesn’t turn into an episode.
"It’s just dead upsetting and worrying. I’m just praying he takes a breath and then worrying that next time he won’t clear it.
“He’s under the hospital again and we are going back to see them. They’ve told me to film him next time but I’ve said that’s the last thing on my mind at the time. I’m trying to get him to breathe.”
This is the second time Samuel has stopped breathing, as he suffered a similar incident in April.
The actress was also admitted to hospital herself due to shortness of breath and swollen joints during her pregnancy.
She said: “It’s killing me. My ankles are swollen, and I’ve started getting really short of breath. So the doctors sent me to A&E last night… and I was like, ‘I can’t sit.’ It’s just torture.”
She explained that doctors administered nebulisers to help her breathe, though the ordeal left her “on the verge of tears” and longing to be home.
Davis, is also mum to son Caleb. She first gained fame on Hollyoaks as Sinead O’Connor and later appeared on Coronation Street as Courtney.
