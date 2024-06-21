Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollyoaks actor Peter McPherson has opened up for the first time to talk about his real life HIV diagnosis. The actor briefly played a member of the conversion therapy self-help group called Gareth in the Channel 4 soap.

In an interview with Virgin Radio Pride, the actor reportedly broke down in tears as he revealed how he was diagnosed with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) over 10 years ago.

Peter explained that he was already living with the condition when he met his now husband David Allwood in 2013. Peter made the decision to tell his partner about his diagnosis before they became sexually active.

Speaking on the radio show he said: “We were in Singapore at the time and, because I was always told it's really important when you have a sexual partner that you tell them.”

"When I was first diagnosed there was two camps, there was people on treatment straight away and then there was delayed treatment because they didn't know how it would affect in the long term.”

"So, I was delayed but, yeah, I told you [David] straight away and I was gobsmacked by David because he knew his stuff and he wasn't phased by it and that just put me at ease straight away."

Peter also explained how over the years when he was honest about his diagnosis with potential people he received a lot of negative messages people he had met online.

According to the NHS website HIV is a long-term health condition that is now very easy to manage. HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. The virus targets the immune system and if untreated, weakens your ability to fight infections and disease.

