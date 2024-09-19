Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Florence Pugh confirms she has a new man in her life following split from Zach Braff.

The Oppenheimer actress recently confirmed her new romance after weeks of speculation. Florence Pugh and Finn Cole, both 28, sparked romance rumours early this month after they were spotted leaving theThe Perfect Couple premiere after-party together.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress, has now confirmed the romance in an interview with British Vogue . She said: “I am. OK, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it's falling in love.

“We are figuring out what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.

“Falling is the most amazing feeling but unfortunately if that's the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that's the thing that you chase. That's not gonna last.”

The actress was previously in a relationship with Scrubs actor Zach Braff for three years but split in 2022. Despite keeping their relationship private, the couple faced a lot of criticism from fans over their 20 year age gap.

Who is Finn Cole?

Peaky Blinders fans will recognise Finn Cole as Michael Gray, the estranged son of Polly Gray (the late Helen McCrory) from the second series of the BBC show. Finn is also the real life younger brother of Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole who plays John Shelby in the drama.

Finn Cole made his acting debut in the 2012 film Offender and also starred in Fast and Furious 9 (2021) and Locked In (2023). The actor is currently starring in the play ‘Red Speedo’.

