There have been plenty of hints, but the Peaky Blinders movie has officially been confirmed by Netflix, with Cillian Murphy once again reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby.

Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons on the BBC, with the critically acclaimed series wrapping up its final season in 2022. Set in the aftermath of World War I, it follows the Shelby clan, lead by Thomas “Tommy” Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who control the powerful Peaky Blinders gang in Birmingham.

It featured an impressive cast including Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson and the late Helen McCrory. Murphy had previously hinted he would return to the franchise, “if there’s more stories to tell”, and judging by the teaser Netflix posted on social media, the Peaky Blinders aren’t going away anytime soon.

What has Netflix said about Peaky Blinders movie?

Netflix has confirmed a Peaky Blinders film is in the works in a post on social media. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, they shared this caption alongside a snap of the completed movie script: “Thomas Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.”

The film, which has not yet been named will be written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, who previously worked on the TV series. Speaking to Deadline about working together on the project, Murphy said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

When can I watch the Peaky Blinders movie on Netflix?

The Peaky Blinders movie have previously been hinted for a release in 2024, but with filming now beginning in September, Knight has now teased a release date in 2025.

