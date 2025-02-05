A disgraced Hollywood producer has been convicted of fatally drugging two young women, and also raping others, and now faces life in prison.

The court in California was told during a previous hearing that David Brian Pearce, aged 42, allegedly lured model Christy Giles, age 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, age 26, into his apartment, gave them fentanyl-laced cocaine, drugged their drinks, then refused to call for help when they overdosed, and watched them die.

Giles was a 24-year-old model, and her friend, Arzola, was a 26-year-old architect. Pearce first met Giles and Arzola in November 2021 at a warehouse rave party in LA and then they went back to his apartment with him.

Pearce was charged in July 2022 with murder in the drug-related deaths of Giles and Arzola. The Hollywood producer was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. However, Pearce faced murder charges after the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner classified the victims' deaths as homicides. On Tuesday, he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for Giles' and Arzola's fatal overdoses.

Before the 2022 charge, Pearce was charged with several sexual assault counts against seven victims between 2007 and 2020. On Tuesday, the jury also found him guilty of those sexual assault charges, including three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count each of rape of an unconscious person and sodomy by use of force, according to ABC 7.

Model Christy Giles, aged 24, was drugged and murdered along with another woman, 26-year-old Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, by Hollywood producer David Pearce. Photo by Instagram/@christygilesx. | Instagram/@christygilesx

A toxicology test found fentanyl and the date rape drug GHB in Giles’ body. Prosecutors said the fentanyl was what killed her and Arzola, and that Pearce knew his cocaine, which he had given to the two women, had been laced with it.

After the verdict was reached Dusty Giles, Christy Giles’ mum, told the Daily Mail: 'I'm relieved he was found unanimously guilty of charges all the way down the line. I hope the man never sees the light of day again.” She added: “I do believe he's a monster. He's a predator.”

In addition, Allison Pearce, the convicted man’s sister, told The Independent that “karma finally caught up to him.” She also said she wanted to apologise to the victim’s families. “ This is really hard for me – not only as his sister, but as a woman,” she said. “I just can’t even believe that he would do something like this, that he would take it that far and that he would hurt and take advantage of these women.”

She went on: “I want to tell them [the families of the victims] how sorry I am for my brother’s actions, for how many lives were uprooted and will be forever changed because of what he did. Just know that I want justice. He needs to pay for what he did. For the pain he inflicted on these women, their poor families … and us.”

Pearce’s roommate Brandt Osborn was also charged with two counts of accessory but the jury did not reach a verdict on the charge agaisnt him. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter declared a mistrial on Osborn’s charges due to the jury’s deadlock.

Pearce, who has been in custody since he arrrest, will be sentenced on Thursday March 13. On the same day, Osborn will have a hearing to decide whether there will be a re-trial against him. Until then, he is out on bond.