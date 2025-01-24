Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV host, who has been described as one of the most recognisable faces on television, has announced that he is retiring after a sexual assault allegation was made against him - but he denies any wrongdoing.

Japanese TV host Masahiro Nakai, who presented for Fuji Television, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a 2023 dinner party held by staff. The accusation has rocked Japan’s entertainment industry.

In the wake of the allegation, dozens of companies have pulled their advertisements from Fuji Television, one of Japan’s biggest broadcasters. There have also been claims that the company's staff had tried to cover up the scandal.

52-year-old Nakai, who is not subject to any criminal investigation, has denied using violence against the woman. He acknowledged he had been involved in “trouble” in connection with the unnamed woman with whom, according to the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine as reported by The Guardian, however, and later reached an out-of-court settlement worth ¥90m (£466,000).

He also said that he had responded “sincerely” to the woman in the settlement. “This trouble is entirely down to my shortcomings,” he said in a statement on his official website. In a social media statement announcing his retirement, which he posted on Thursday (January 23), Nakai said that he was "truly sorry for causing trouble and losses to so many people.” “I'm really, really sorry for saying good-bye this way,” he added.

He also told his fanclub site that he had “completed all discussions with TV stations, radio broadcasters and sponsors regarding my termination, cancellation, removal and contract annulment”. “I will continue to face up to all problems sincerely and respond in a wholehearted manner. I alone am responsible for everything,” Nakai said, according to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, as reported by The Guardian.

His resignation comes days after Fuji Television president Koichi Minato confirmed that the company did not disclose Nakai's scandal despite being aware of it long before it was reported in the media.

Vehicle makers Nissan and Toyota were among those that announced they were pulling advertising from Fuji Television over the scandal. Fuji Television is expected to set up an independent committee to investigate the scandal. Appearances of Nakai have also been removed from programmes.

Nakai first rose to fame in the 1990s as the leader of Japanese boy band SMAP, who became one of Asia's most successful acts. The group released more than 50 singles, many which were chart toppers, and also launched a weekly variety show on prime-time television. SMAP broke up in 2016, and Nakai went on to become a television host. He is one of the wealthiest celebrities in Japan.