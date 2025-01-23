Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV presenter has told his fans about the “bit of drama” he experienced when he was rushed to hospital via an ambulance after collapsing in his doctor’s surgery.

Talk Tv’s Peter Cardwell shared his most recent health update after telling fans he had been battling with a mystery illness over the Christmas period.

Cardwell first revealed his health struggles with his 17,000 followers around a week ago, and then earlier this week he updated his page to tell them he had ended up in A&E.

The TV and radio host, who works alongside fellow broadcasters Jeremy Kyle and Mike Graham on Talk, told fans: "Thanks to everyone in touch about my health. Bit of drama yesterday at the GP where I collapsed and was brought to A&E in an ambulance; many tests, drips etc. Docs told me to rest for a week, so I’m hopefully back on air on Weds 29th. NHS and @TalkTV colleagues have been great."

Last week when he spoke about his mystery illness he said: "I haven’t felt properly well physically since Christmas Day and been battling through in a very Silly Man/'l’m Not Ill' sort of way. Today a wall of flu-like symptoms have downed me. I’m not broadcasting again until at least Tuesday, to rest and recover. (Mental health all good)."

On Monday (January 21), however, he collapsed while attending an appointment at his doctor’s surgery. After a short hospital stay, however, he was discharged following a number of tests and is now recuperating at home.

Talk TV presenter Peter Cardwell was rushed to hospital after he collapsed as he battles a mysterious illness. Photo by X/@PeterCardwell. | X/@PeterCardwell

In his most recent update yesterday (Wednesday January 22), he shared a photo of himself with his cat. "Thanks for all the good wishes," he wrote alongside the image. "On the sofa with my best buddy Jack and on the mend, I think. Plan to be back on @TalkTV in a week."

He received many messages of support from his fans. One said: “Get well soon Peter, all the best.” Another said: “Hi Peter, trust that you are feeling a wee bit better. Another week? How will we cope? Lots on Talk TV to keep you going lol. See ye soon.”

Peter is an ex -government special adviser who became a broadcast journalist. He now presents on the Talk network on Fridays 4pm to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 1pm.