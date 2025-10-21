Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving evidence to the Covid inquiry today about the effect of the pandemic on young people.

In early exchanges, Johnson says closing schools - which happened for most children across the UK in March 2020 - was a "nightmare idea". He says he hoped schools wouldn't close, but that the pace of the pandemic made it necessary

He also quizzed about the extent of planning that went into closing schools - and when that planning began. It's Johnson's second time at the inquiry, which he launched in 2022 to put the government's actions "under a microscope"

Speaking at the inquiry in December 2023, he apologised for the "pain and the loss" people experienced during the pandemic. Boris Johnson left Downing Street as the Prime Minister three years ago.

The former Tory leader tends to give speeches at events. He recently appeared at Usher Hall in Edinburgh for an interview and audience Q&A, where general admission seats were priced at £75 and VIP tickets were £145.

He has been writing a column for the Daily Mail since standing down as an MP, attacking Keir Starmer’s agenda. He also released a book last year.

Johnson's wife, Carrie, gave birth to a baby girl named Poppy in May, the couple's fourth child and, as Carrie wrote in an Instagram post, "final gang member". Their first child, Wilfred, was born in the early months of the Covid pandemic. The couple, who married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral, also have Romy and Frank.

Johnson has four adult children with his second wife, barrister Marina Wheeler, and at least one other child fathered via an affair; the 61-year-old has consistently refused to confirm how many children he has. According to Financy Monthly, his net worth estimated at $2 million.