The children of Hugh Grant were questioned by an immigration official at Heathrow Airport, the actor has said.

Actor Hugh Grant endured a "creepy and insulting" incident at Heathrow - which involved his children being questioned by an immigration official.

The Hollywood star, 63, said he was at the airport with his wife, 46-year-old Anna Elisabet Eberstein and children on Friday (March 4) when the incident unfolded.

The pair share three children - John, 12, Lulu, eight, and Blue, six. Grant, who also has two older kids Tabitha, 13, Felix, 11, with ex Tinglan Hong, said the official quizzed the children after checking passports.

Hugh Grant said his children were questioned by immigration at Heathrow Airport | Yui Mok/PA Wire

"Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports," he wrote on social media. "Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them 'Are these your Mum and Dad?' Intrusive, insulting and creepy."

Immigration officers are employed by the Home Office, which outlines guidance for parents saying: "If you are travelling with a child (under 18) and are not the child's parent, or may appear not to be the parent (for example, if you have a different family name), we may ask you a few questions to establish your relationship with the child.

"We will always do this as quickly as possible and in a way which is sensitive to the interests of the child and the adult involved."