The Academy Awards take place this weekend, with Hollywood A-listers all vying for the famous trophy.

The biggest names in film and the award season darlings will be hitting the red carpet in Hollywood on Sunday evening, with stars such as Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet set to grace the famous award ceremony with their presence.

As the race come down to the wire, the bookies have made their predictions as to who will walk away with the most prestigious awards in Hollywood. According to oddschecker.com, these are the latest odds (at the time of writing) for the major categories at the 2025 Oscars.

Best Picture - Anora 4/7

It’s a fairly tight race for Best Picture this award season. Anora is out in front with a 64% chance of taking home the biggest award of the evening.

Political drama Conclave follow, with a 27% chance, after the award scooped the BAFTA and SAG equivalent. The Brutalist is third favourite in the odds, with a 14% chance.

A Complete Unknown, Emilia Perez, and Wicked remain outsiders, as well as The Substance, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and I’m Still Here.

Best Actor - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist 2/5

Adrien Brody has won pretty much every award going for his lead role in Holocaust drama 'The Brutalist' and is 4/9 favourite for the Oscar after picking up the BAFTA. It looks like only Timothee Chalamet has a chance of beating him, priced at 9/4 for 'A Complete Unknown'. | AFP via Getty Images

Best Actor is a toss up between Adrien Brody, who has has most of the success this award season, and Timothée Chalamet, whose surprise win for A Complete Unknown at last week’s SAG Awards catapulted him up the odds. Adrien Brody holds a 71% chance of winning compared to Timothée’s 66% chance.

Ralph Fiennes is third in the latest bookies odds, with an outsider’s chance at 4% for his starring turn in Conclave. Sebastian Stan and Colman Domingo remain outsiders at 2% and 1.2% chance respectively.

Best Actress - Demi Moore, The Substance 4/9

Demi Moore looks set to pick up her first Oscar for her role in the body horror-comedy The Substance. The actress currently has a 69% chance of walking away with the famous trophy this Sunday, but may face competition from Anora star Mikey Madison. The actress has a 31% chance of scooping Best Actress.

Brazilian star Fernanda Torres is third favourite, at 14/1, to pick up the gong for her role in I’m Still Here, while Wicked star Cynthia Erivo remains a 1%-chance outsider. Emiliz Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon had once been favourite to walk away with Best Actress after picking up multiple awards throughout award season, but after offensive old tweets resurfaced, the actress has has been shut out of the subsequent awards shows. She is an outsider with a 1% chance of an Oscar win.

Other odds include:

Best Director - Sean Baker, Anora 4/7

Best Animated Feature - The Wild Robot 4/11

Best Original Song - El Mal from Emilia Perez 2/5

The Oscars 2025 will air at 10.30pm on Sunday. March 2 on ITV in the UK, with the three-hour ceremony kicking off at 12am.