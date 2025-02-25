Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to celebrate this weekend with the 97th Academy Awards.

Films such as Anora, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez and Conclave are the big names at this year’s star-studded ceremony. Film fanatics in the UK will be looking for a way to catch a glimpse of the biggest event in Hollywood’s calendar, this year hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into this year’ Oscars ceremony.

The 97th Academy Award ceremony is set to take place this weekend. | Getty Images

What time is the Oscars on at?

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will begin at 12am UK time on Monday, March 2. The ceremony will last around three hours, wrapping up around 3am.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK

The entire Oscars ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday evening through to the early Monday morning. Coverage will begin at 10.30pm, covering the red carpet before the ceremony begins at 12am. The show will broadcast on STV and STV Player in Scotland.

Who is nominated at the Oscars 2025?

Zoe Saldaña is among the nominee at the 97th Academy Awards | AFP via Getty Images

Musical crime flick Emilia Pérez leads the nominations list with 13 nods. The film, starring Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, picked up nominations in categories including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Directing and Best Supporting Actress.

The Brutalist and Wicked follow Emilia Pérez with 10 nominations each, with A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Anora and The Substance also picking up multiple nominations. Find the full list of nominations here.

Who is attending the Oscars 2025?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will perform at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony | Getty Images for Universal Pictures

The Hollywood darlings of award season will no doubt be in attendance for the biggest bash of the season. Nominated stars such as Timothee Chalamet, Zoe Saldaña, Ralph Fiennes, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and Adrian Brody are certain to be there.

Performers for the evening have been confirmed as Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye. Queen Latifah will also perform.

Other attendees we know for sure include last year’s winners from the acting categories, as the ceremony returns to its tradition of the previous year’s winner handing on their category to the new deserving talent.

This means that Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will be there, as well as other presenters on the evening including Whoopi Goldberg, Penelope Cruz, Ben Stiller, Joe Alwyn and Lily-Rose Depp among many others.