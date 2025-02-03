Hugh Jackman is set to perform at BST Hyde Park in 2025 | Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his highly anticipated BST Hyde Park performance, citing an "unforeseen conflict" in his schedule.

The Wolverine star was set to take the stage on July 6 in London for a show titled From London with Love, where he planned to perform musical theater classics with a live orchestra.

In a statement shared by BST Hyde Park, Jackman said: Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th. This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

“Thank you to all people who’ve purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information. London, I will see you soon! Hugh Jackman.”

Jackman’s Hyde Park concert was expected to feature songs from his celebrated stage and film career, including The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and The Boy From Oz. The actor, who won a Tony Award in 2004 for his role in The Boy From Oz, has built a reputation for seamlessly transitioning between Hollywood blockbusters and Broadway productions.

His recent stage credits include a lead role in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which ran from 2021 to 2023.

Ticket holders for the cancelled Hyde Park show are advised to visit the event’s official website for refund details.