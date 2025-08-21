Hulk Hogan's daughter fears there has been a cover-up about her father’s death and claims people are "putting their careers at risk" to help her find the truth.

The WWE legend passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest aged 71 but his estranged daughter Brooke Hogan later suggested foul play and has now called for the release of police body cam footage and 911 audio in an attempt to "change the narrative".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "FACT: I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day.

"They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

But Brooke insisted she could do nothing because "it's all up" to Hulk's widow, Sky Daly, and she is relying on her brother Nick to keep her informed.

She continued: "The short of it is- it's all up to my dad's wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad - even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I've been told.

"In another story, she wrote, 'I do not have any information on if or when he is being cremated. Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I do not know.'

"I have been told by my brother there will be an autopsy. I do not know who will be performing the autopsy. Any information I receive from an autopsy - if one happens-whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father.

"I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner's office. And if they did, I do not know why it wasn't taken into consideration.

"All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act. It's all on lockdown. I do not know why.

"Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself.

"I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers. At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied."

Sky previously hit out about conspiracy theories surrounding Hulk's death.

She urged fans to be "patient" as she slammed "misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts" and "people not close enough to truly know what was happening".

And the Clearwater Police Department insisted there were "no signs of foul play".

They said in a statement: "As previously stated, there are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death."